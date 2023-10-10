THIS Hollywood star uses Oscar as a doorstop and the internet is furious

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actor Gwyneth Paltrow uses her Oscar as a doorstop

A video is crazy viral wherein a Hollywood star shows how she uses her Oscar Award in the 'best' way possible. Absurd, right? Gwyneth Paltrow triggered criticism after she revealed that he uses the prestigious award as a doorstop at her residence.

The clip is from her 73 Questions for Vogue interview. When asked about her 'beautiful' Academy Award, the actor points at her Oscar and said, "[It’s] my doorstop." She further said, "It works perfectly."

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video grabbed attention on social media, Gwyneth got slammed by the users. One wrote, "she don't deserve win in this Year, Fernanda Montenegro and Meryl Streep are the Favorite to Win, but the Academy never goes the prize to a Brazilian Actress... and Maryl got Stolen." Another user wrote, "She doesn’t deserve her awards." Yet another user wrote, "She knows she didn't deserve it."

Following the outrage on social media, Gwyneth Paltrow issued a clarification and said it was just a joke.

When Gwyneth Paltrow bagged an Oscar

Paltrow won an Academy Award for her stint in the historical romance Shakespeare in Love in 1998. Directed by John Madden, the film also starred Joseph Fiennes, Ben Affleck, Geoffrey Rush, Colin Firth, and Judi Dench. The period romantic comedy traces the love affair of William Shakespeare and Voila de Lesseps while the author was writing Romeo and Juliet.

When Bollywood actors opened up about awards

Earlier, stars like Naseeruddin Shah, Kangana Ranaut, and Salman Khan opened up about how they see awards and awards shows. In an interview in June, the veteran actor Shah had said he was never proud of the awards he received for Akrosh, Chakra, and Masoom. I did not even go collect the last two awards I received. So, when I built a farmhouse I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards," the actor said.

Kangana Ranaut, in Aap Ki Adalat show with Rajat Sharma, had called the awards function 'fraud.'

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor turns vegetarian, quits alcohol; Here's why

Latest Hollywood News