Ranbir Kapoor turns vegetarian, quits alcohol; Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor

Actors often take extreme measures and go to great lengths to immerse themselves in their characters. In such case, Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly quit alcohol and meat for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project Ramayana.

According to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor will be quitting alcohol and meat to be pure as Rama in his role. These things he will not just avoid for his public image, but as a dedicated actor who wants to pure and clean as Sri Rama. In any case, Ranbir has never been up for late nights and parties. The first part of the trilogy will centre on Lord Rama and Sita and also the Sita Haran.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will also star Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri among others. The film's teaser was recently released and was praised by the netizens for Ranbir's acting in the film. A new poster of the upcoming film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna was unveiled ahead of the song's release. The two actors are seen in the cockpit of an aircraft as they kiss each other while flying. The song is titled Hua Main in Hindi, Ammayi in Telugu, Nee Vaadi in Tamil, Oh Baale in Kannada and Pennale in Malayalam. Animal is all set to release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhooti Mein Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor.The film also starred Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and filmmaker Boney Kapoor who made his first big screen appearance. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy emerged as a moderate commercial success.

Also read: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach temporary agreement to co-parent their two daughters: Reports

Also read: Flashback: Amitabh Bachchan's second birth after his near-death experience on the sets of Coolie in 1982

Latest Entertainment News