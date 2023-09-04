Godzilla Minus One trailer out: A glimpse into the darkest take on the franchise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Godzilla Minus One trailer

The makers have unveiled the trailer for its upcoming kaiju disaster film featuring one of Japan's most iconic monsters, in Godzilla Minus One, bringing back the most famous lizard in all of pop culture. In November 2022, the Japan-based entertainment company made an exciting announcement, unveiling the first trailer for their latest kaiju film. This film marks a significant milestone as it is Japan's first domestic Godzilla production since the release of the remarkable Shin Godzilla in 2016.

The trailer shows Japan, still recovering in the wake of the Second World War, and states that "Japan has lost everything". It shows warships heading out to the Pacific where nuclear blasts suggest to us that the film will be directly incorporating the famous nuclear testing around islands such as Bikini Atoll, which ended up decimating the ecosystem in the area. And from the looks of things, a new-look Godzilla is deeply unhappy at being bothered by all of these nuclear blasts.

Penned and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, this upcoming deep dive into the history of Godzilla delves into post-war Japan, thrusting the nation into a harrowing encounter with an imposing new threat.

While this represents Toho's first Godzilla picture in seven years, the big fella has been very busy on the other side of the Pacific, having appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and their 2021 sequel Godzilla vs. Kong since then. That film is set to receive a follow-up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, slated to release on March 15 of next year. Godzilla will also feature in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a spin-off from the Legendary Pictures film series, which launches next year.

Latest Hollywood News