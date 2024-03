Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Robin Bernard died on Tuesday, March 12 in San Jacinto, California

Hollywood actor Robin Bernard has passed away at the age of 64. She was best known for his role as Terry Brock on the hit American series General Hospital. According to media reports, Robin Bernard died on Tuesday, March 12. Bernard was found dead in San Jacinto, California. The reason for her demise is not yet known.

