Citadel trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's spy thriller promises an action-packed journey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Stills from Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden

Citadel trailer OUT: Finally the trailer of the much-anticipated series is out. Priyank Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller definitely promise an action-packed journey. Priyanka has been treating her fans by sharing glimpses of her upcoming project. Recently she dropped some clicks from the shoot and yesterday the global icon shared the teaser which left fans amused. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes.

In the trailer, Priyanka looks red hot in a spy avatar. Her action sequence is the cherry on the cake. The sequences appear excellent, as one would anticipate. The chemistry between Priyanka and Richard Madden seems fantastic. The trailer undoubtedly offers you a hint that the film will be interesting to watch.

Check out the trailer:

The upcoming spy-thriller is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. The series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka talked about his character in the series. “I’m a goofball, so what was the biggest challenge for me was to be really cool. This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of. It kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me.”

Meanwhile, The Indian installment of Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK, features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Also, it will have spin-off series in many countries, including Mexico and Italy. On the work front, Priyanka will also be seen in the romantic comedy Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion later this year. She is also supposed to begin filming Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar, with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

