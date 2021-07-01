Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Cinderella teaser: Camila Cabello in girl boss avatar all set to swoon audiences; WATCH

THere's an exciting news for the fans of Camila Cabello as the Amazon Prime Video dropped the much-awaited teaser of her upcoming film 'Cinderella' on Thursday. They also revealed the first look of the film alongside a new poster. The teaser for Sony and Amazon's upcoming adaptation stars Camilla as the titular princess, or we should say the girl boss princess! The nearly one-minute teaser of the musical version of the fairytale introduces Camila as Ella, an aspiring fashion designer and a peasant girl, opening her own boutique 'Dresses By Ella'. "Soon, everyone will know my name... Life outside this basement starts right now," the future princess says in the teaser.

The clip also gives a sneak peek into the troubling life, her evil stepmother (Idina Menzel) creates for her and also glimpses of the magnificent ball where the ambitious entrepreneur spreads her magic with her exquisite appearance.

"I'm gonna be there, I want it, You're gonna know my name," Camila is heard singing in the teaser of the musical adaptation. The teaser further introduces Ella's fairy Godmother, portrayed by Billy Porter. She appears in a glinting, glorious yellow gown asking Camilla "You wanna go to that ball?" To this, the sassy princess responds, "Yes, I was just crying and singing about it, like, two minutes ago."

The teaser promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, drama, and an engaging story. 'Cinderella' is written and directed by 'Pitch Perfect' creator Kay Cannon. The upcoming musical features Camila, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose. The idea for the new take on Cinderella came from an original idea from Corden.

The hotly-anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Camila and Idina. The film will launch exclusively around the world in over 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

Watch the teaser here:

-with ANI inputs