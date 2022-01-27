Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISHEMSWORTH Chris Hemsworth's Thor 4, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange 2 salaries have THIS huge difference

Marvel Studios is eyeing global box office dominance once again with its two upcoming releases Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder. Doctor Stange sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme is set for release on May 6 release, followed by Chris Hemsworth returning as God of Thunder, movie set to release on July 8.

As fans wait for the hotly anticipated superhero movie sequels, the salaries of Hemsworth and Cumberbatch for their respective movies have been revealed, and it is safe to say that their paycheques are heavy. However, the difference between the salaries of the two stars is a little surprising. Fans already know that Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man made the most money from the MCU movies, followed by Chris Evans (Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War). But, rest of the MCU actors have been taking home far lesser salaries when compared with the OG Avengers.

The most recent case in point is the respective salaries of Hemsworth (USD 20 million) for Thor: Love And Thunder and Cumberbatch (USD 7.5 million) for Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. Cumberbatch will also be receiving unspecified box office bonuses, as per figures shared by Just Jared.

Meanwhile, Thor 4 will be seeing Christian Bale joining the MCU as supervillain Gorr The God Butcher. His role in the upcoming movie has been a topic of discussion alongside returning actress Natalie Portman turning into Mighty Thor. Further details are awaited on the project alongwith confirmation of the rumours that Guardians of The Galaxy cast will be making an appearance in it.

In Doctor Strange 2, two versions of Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme and his evil counterpart Defender Strange will appear. The film picks up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home as Doctor Strange distorts the multiverse after Tom Holland's Peter Parker requests him to perform a ritual which will lead everyone to forget about him. However, the multiple is ripped apart as the spell goes wrong. The teaser suggests that the multiverse will get warped after the same ritual.

