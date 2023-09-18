British comedian and actor Russell Brand faces sexual assault allegations: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER British comedian and actor Russell Brand

Comedian, actor, and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of sexual assault allegations from four women who knew him when he was at the peak of his fame. According to a report in Sunday Times, The Times of London, Channel 4' Dispatched, from their investigation it has now come up that one woman has allegedly raped her, while three others have accused him of sexual assault. One of the women has even said that Russell had been emotionally and physically abusive.

But right after the allegations have surfaced, Russell has denied it and even posted a video regarding this. Though he never mentioned the publication's name, but he pointed it out to the mainstream media and said very serious allegations have been pointed at me. Due to the allegations, many one-man shows of his now stands postponed.

Russell Brand began his career as a comedian and later became an MTV presenter in the U.K., in 2004. The comedian gained a role as the host of the television show Big Brother's Big Mouth, a Big Brother spin-off. In 2007, he got his first major film role in St. Trinian's and the following year he landed a major role in the romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He has also voiced for animated films including Despicable Me, Hop, Despicable Me 2, and Trolls among others. He even hosted his own radio show The Russell Brand Show and also hosted the podcasts Stay Free with Russell Brand and Under the Skin with Russell Brand. Russell Brand got recognised internationally as the former husband of Roar hitmaker Katy Perry.

