K-Pop girl group Red Velvet to make a comeback after one year hiatus, SM Entertainment confirms

Gear up for Red Velvet, as they going to make a comeback in November with a full album after a hiatus of one year. According to a report in Newsen, their agency SM Entertainment said "Red Velvet is preparing to release its third full-length album in November. Please look forward to it".Recently in August, Red Velvet member Seulgi renewed her contract with the agency, although the duration of the renewal was not specified. Their upcoming comeback will mark the release of six years after their second studio album Perfect Velvet in 2017.

Red Velvet is a K-pop girl band that made their debut in August 2014 with their single Happiness with only four members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. The fifth member Yeri, joined in March 2015 following the release of their first extended play, Ice Cream Cake. They became an established and well-known group after their singles including Red Flavor, Power Up, Dumb Dumb, Russian Roulette, Rookie, Peek-a-Boo, Bad Bo, Psycho, and Feel My Rhythm among others.

The group also extended their music in Japan as well with Cookie Jar and Sappy. Red Velvet received several accolades and was recognized internationally. Not only this, Red Velvet had formed sub-units as well. Their first sub-unit was Irene-Seulgo and the duo released their debut extended play Monster. Wendy made her solo debut with Like Water.

