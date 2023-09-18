Jawan director Atlee says, 'Shah Rukh Khan is a very basic human by nature, always the same...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jawan director Atlee

Jawan filmmaker Atlee recently spoke candidly about the film and about star Shah Rukh Khan to ANI. He said, about Shah Rukh Khan, that he is a very basic human, he has a very basic heart. We have to tell him that you are Shah Rukh Khan. He is always the same, he can never be changed. In addition, he spoke about the film and how the shoot began, and had to overcome all the obstacles to complete the shoot. He said, "The vision for Jawan started in 2019 and I brought this script to a table by early 2020, by February and then we got stuck by the unprecedented COVID situation. It has an ensemble star cast and it's a grander action film to execute such a film, I have to wait for it.

So we waited to make this film whatever we had. So we delivered the film on September 7. Every filmmaker goes through lots of challenges. He also said I think we had a great learning, understanding, and mutual respect for this film. A lot of takeaways are there in terms of creativity. I have learned how to handle action on a larger scale on an international standard. Now I think I am also growing as a filmmaker, it's great learning from Jawan.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been creating history and garnered Rs 762.70 crore at the box office worldwide. The action thriller also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others. The film has several box office records and has also overtaken Shah Rukh Khan's previous release Pathaan.

Also read: Ram Charan and wife Upasana's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family: See pictures

Also read: Extraordinary You star Rowoon leaves group SF9 after 7 years, posts handwritten letter for fans

Latest Entertainment News