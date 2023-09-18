Ram Charan and wife Upasana's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family: See pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ram Charan with family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana with daughter Klin Kara celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with the whole family. Ram Charan took to social media to share pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'klin Kaara' this year!!". As soon as the pictures were dropped, fans couldn't stop gushing about the adorable daughter Klin Kaara. One user wrote, "All eyes on KLIN KAARA Papa". Another wrote, "Kya baat hai Handsome Superb love you". The third user wrote, "Klin Kaara is so adorable, please protect her."

In the pictures, Ram Charan is wearing black and has accessorised it with sunglasses and a white and yellow scarf, while Upasana is looking elegant in a mustard yellow long dress. In another picture, Chiranjeevi is seen gazing at her granddaughter adorably. Recently, Ram Charan posted a picture of Chiranjeevi with his granddaughter on the occasion of his father's birthday. He wrote in the caption, "Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA- (Chiranjeevi Thatha) loads of love from us & the littlest member of the KONIDELA family". For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their baby in June this year.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will next be seen in the upcoming Shankar directorial Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. The film will be released in three languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Game Changer will also feature SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

