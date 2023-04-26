Boycott Aquaman 2 trends after Amber Heard's role as Mera confirmed in DC movie

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fan-made meme on Amber Heard after her return is confirmed in Aquaman 2

In the latest teaser of Aquaman 2, DC Studios officially revealed that Amber Heard will return as Mera despite the controversies surrounding ex-husband Johnny Depp. It seems fans aren’t happy and are ready to boycott the Aquaman sequel just because of Heard’s presence. Aquaman 2 will be the last DC movie of 2023, and Warner Bros. will have high hopes for the sequel after the first one became the biggest DC film of all time.

Fans are fuming as Johnny Depp was instantly replaced in Fantastic Beasts as the scandal broke out. They said that this is unfair. Some said that this was plain misandry. Now #BoycottAquaman2 is trending on Twitter, clearly, fans are not at all liking Amber Heard's presence in the upcoming sequel. Here are some posts:

For the unversed, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial was one of the ugliest slug fests in the history of Hollywood. The actress had accused him of domestic abuse charges and said that he was a possessive husband. Johnny Depp had filed a defamation case in a Virginia court and he won the case. The trial ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages as well for being "defamed" by Heard's lawyer who had accused her of creating a hoax. Heard has repeatedly accused Depp of physical and mental violence, which Depp has denied.

