Ronit Roy breaks silence on his cryptic post: 'People play mind games with me' 

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RONITROY Ronit Roy breaks silence on his cryptic post

Ronit Roy recently made headlines for his cryptic post. He shared a post on his Instagram in which he mentioned that he was betrayed by someone whom he considered a brother. In a recent interview, he finally spoke about his viral cryptic post.

For the unversed, the actor shared a post that read, "Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine." His caption read, "Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal."

Speaking to ETimes, Ronit said, "A lot of people have asked if I'm doing okay. Well, I am doing fine. It is just that this episode has happened three-four times now so I couldn't just stop but share the wisdom that I gained from it. I am a very old-school person and I have no regrets about it, but there are some people who have tried to play mind games with me."

He went on to say, "I am a simple man, who likes to stay away from everything complicated. Some people can do anything from their careers, I am not one of them. I have achieved a lot without betraying people. I trust people until they let me down. My father always told me to trust people with a hint of distrust, now I feel that he was right."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ronit is all set to star in Shahid Kapoor's action-packed film Bloody Daddy. He is currently filming for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Also read: Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away at 77

Also read: Music School Trailer Out! Shriya Saran & Sharman Joshi's musical journey is a treat to eyes | Watch

Latest Entertainment News