Music School Trailer Out! Shriya Saran & Sharman Joshi's musical journey is a treat to eyes | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Music School poster

Music School Trailer Out: Starring Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi as music and dance teachers respectively, the trailer showcases the duo attempting to put together a musical play ‘The Sound of Music’ with young artists including Gracy Goswami and Ozu Barua, amongst others. Depicting the struggles of a music and drama teacher to promote performing arts for children amidst the immense academic pressure subjected by the parents, teachers and society, the trailer takes the audience on a musical journey. Filled with drama, humour, emotions and music, the trailer showcases glimpses of the picturesque locations of Goa.

Music School is a musical narration of the sensitive and prevailing concern of academic pressure subjected to young students by society, parents and teachers. With eleven songs in the film, three of them have been recreated from The Sound of Music, situationally woven beautifully in the film to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience. The makers of the film have earlier released three songs from the film- Padhte Jao Baccha, Teri Nigahon Ne, and Hichkaule. Directed and produced by IAS officer turned filmmaker Paparao Biyyala, the musical film employs an ace team of technicians.

The grandeur look of the film was captured by ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans. The cast includes Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi and Prakash Raj in lead roles in addition to debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy in critical roles. Other cast comprises of Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh, Phani and many other child actors.

The trailer of the multi-lingual musical film was launched in the presence of the cast and crew in Mumbai. The event was attended by the film’s director-producer as well as its lead actors Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Gracy Goswami, Ozu Barua amongst others. The trailer launch event received a warm response from the audience. Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It is slated to release on 12th May 2023 by PVR in Hindi – Tamil and Dil Raju in Telugu.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Case: Court warns Aaliya to not waste their time by discussing laundry bills

Also Read: Wild Saala song OUT! Akhil Akkineni & Urvashi Rautela set the stage on fire in Agent's new song | Watch

Latest Entertainment News