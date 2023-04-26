Wild Saala song OUT! Akhil Akkineni & Urvashi Rautela set the stage on fire in Agent's new song | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Stills from Wild Saala song featuring Akhil Akkineni & Urvashi Rautela

Wild Saala song OUT: The new song from Akhil Akkineni starrer 'Agent' is burning the internet. The song features the hottest sensation Urvashi Rautela who never fails to impress her fans with her sultry dance moves. The actress took to Instagram and dropped the clips from their music video. Urvashi's hot dance moves have definitely raised the bar as she can be seen flaunting her toned body in a tube top along with a mini skirt and boots.

Taking to her Instagram handle she shared the video and wrote, "Get ready to go ballistic in theatres with this WILD SAALA @akkineniakhil @mammootty. The Highly Energetic #WildSaala from #AGENT is out now!"

For Wild, Saala Urvashi has danced her way right into the hearts of the people with some of the most impressive hook steps and her perfect moves and expressions only add to her charm. Urvashi with her sizzling dance moves has gifted the Bollywood industry with some popular dance steps. With her talent and beauty, it's no wonder that she continues to be one of the most popular actresses in the industry.

Talking about the lyrics of the song, Urvashi shares, "People who are extremely close to me know I have never uttered swear words my entire life. However ya as you said you can call me a hardcore professional for my director Surender Reddy I uttered saala 40 lac times. I hope the audience loves Wild Saala & Agent the film because it’s made with a lot of heart and hard work."

The song has attracted netizen's attention and the comment section has been flooded with lovely comments. One of them wrote, “Urvashi is on fire,” and the second one said, “Urvashi ma'am queen of Bollywood.” The third one said, “Urvashi is just wow. On the other hand, Akhil is presented in a first-of-its-kind power-packed role as a spy who is daring, dashing, and wild. He gets into the action when it's required and everything, we see on screen is just wow. The movie is slated to release on April 28, 2023.

