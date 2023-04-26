Salman Khan adorably poses with Sania Mirza's son Izhaan and sister Anam; fans shower love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANAMMIRZAAA Anam Mirza's Instagram uploads

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen striking a pose with ace tennis player Sania Mirza's son Izhaan and sister Anam in Dubai. Sania Mirza has always expressed her love for Salman Khan. During her appearance in Karan Johar's chat show, she revealed that she loves Salman and her close friend Farah Khan agreed to the same. Sania's son Izhaan and her sister Anam were seen exploring Dubai. The duo got a chance to meet Salman and spend some time with the actor.

Anam took to Instagram, where she shared a photo dump, which also featured two pictures with Salman Khan. Sania's sister Anam took to Instagram, where she dropped a video from her Dubai diaries and captioned it: "POV: 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead." In the clip, Anam and Izaan could be seen over the moon as they posed with the 'Dabangg' actor, who looked cool in a casual black t-shirt and jeans paired with a baseball cap.

Fans were quick enough to react to the clip, one of the fans wrote, "Surprised everyone for Salman Khan." Another fan wrote, "Wow Salman Bhai with Izzy. best boys in the world." Others were seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

On the work front, Salman's latest offering is 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubatti and many more. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film went on to perform well at the box office.

He will next be seen in 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. The two Khans will be seen performing some high-octane action in the film. The much-awaited film of 2023 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it will release on Diwali.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away at 77

Also Read: Aamir Khan lauds PM Modi as he joins his 'Mann Ki Baat' conclave; calls it 'historic' | VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News