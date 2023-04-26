Aamir Khan lauds PM Modi as he joins his 'Mann Ki Baat' conclave; calls it 'historic' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE PM Modi and Aamir Khan

'Mann Ki Baat' is an important piece of communication through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi connects with citizens, actor Aamir Khan said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the ‘National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100’. Aamir along with Raveena Tandon and sportspersons Deepa Malik and Nikhat Zareen, journalists, radio jockeys and entrepreneurs, participated in the discussion at a day-long conclave.

Aamir, in a statement to PTI, said, "It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts and giving suggestions." Adding, "That is how you lead, with communication. You tell your people what you are looking at, how you are seeing the future, how you want their support. This is very important communication that happens in Mann Ki Baat."

He also called the move historic and said, "'Mann Ki Baat' has had a huge impact on the people of India. Ye bahot historic cheez hui hai joh Pradhan Mantri ne ki hai -- 'Mann Ki Baat.'"

The one-day conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour. The 100th episode of the prime minister’s monthly radio programme is scheduled to be broadcast on April 30.

Asked if PM Modi only talks about his “mann ki baat” (what he wants to talk about) in the radio programme, the Bollywood star said, "I think it’s his prerogative because he’s doing it… It is his method of hearing what the people have to say connecting with people across the country. I think it’s a very important initiative.”

Around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country whose name has been mentioned by the Prime Minster in the previous episodes of "Mann Ki Baat" are also attending the event.

As per the statement, these are people whose remarkable contribution towards nation-building has been lauded by the PM in his monthly broadcast. The participants include people working in various fields like the promotion of traditional art, culture and crafts, environment protection and those who tirelessly supported the nation during Covid times, those who are supporting disadvantaged citizens, those who have provided innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by society etc.

These esteemed guests will bring with them various unique products showcasing the ancient Kaavi paintings from the state of Goa, the Etikoppaka Wooden Toy Craft of Andhra Pradesh, Pattachitra paintings done on stone from Odisha and products made from fibre of banana stems by the self-help group in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP.

