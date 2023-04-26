Nawazuddin Siddiqui Case: Court warns Aaliya to not waste their time by discussing laundry bills

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now for his legal battle with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The Bombay High Court called the parties to settle the dispute amicably. The family feud between Nawazuddin and Aaliya was being heard by the bench of Justice Revathi Mohite Dere and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, wherein the former was instructed to settle the pending bills of his wife immediately. However, when Aaliya submitted her laundry bills, the bench asked her to not waste their time

‘Do you get your laundry bills to the High Court? We do not have that much time, as we have other important cases to look at,’ remarked court. According to reports, the court chose to assist the couple in their dispute because they are parents to two small children, a 12-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

Nawazuddin's statement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a social media post reacted to the allegations by his wife Aaliyah and said, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." He said, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children."

He added, "First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.(sic)” He also added, “Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

"She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for the last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably."

Just before Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post, his wife Aaliyah had shared a video and accused him of throwing her and their kids out of the house. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got married in 2009 and are parents to two children- a son named Yaani and a daughter named Shora.

(Inputs by Namrata Dubey)

Latest Entertainment News