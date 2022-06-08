Black Adam Trailer: All about DC superhero Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is playing in upcoming movie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEROCK Black Adam movie stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The Black Adam trailer is all set to be launched on June 8. It will release on October 21. With the upcoming movie, Hollywood's favourite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is wielding the superhero cape. With The Rock's entry into the superhero genre, the stakes are raised like never before. Black Adam also looks like a promising project for the DC Extended Universe, which is directly competing with the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Many are wondering about the origins of Black Adam and what powers he has ahead of the trailer launch. Here is a lowdown on the latest superhero all set to enthral the fans.

Who is Black Adam?

As per comic books, Black Adam isn't exactly a hero. He began as a hero but soon got corrupted due to his powers and became an enemy of the Earth's heroes. Black Adam believes he is the right person to lead humanity and any action he takes is necessary for the greater good. Black Adam is one of SHAZAM!'s arch-enemies.

Black Adam's powers

Black Adam is one of the strongest hero/villains to appear in comic books with plenty of powers.

Incredible stamina and invulnerability.

Unmatchable super speed.

Tremendous physical strength.

Great wisdom and knowledge.

Lightning powers.

Unshakeable courage.

Black Adam and Justice Society of America

The Justice Society is a superhero team comprising of Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom-Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). After Balck Adam started working with the JSA, he transformed from a one-dimensional villain to an anti hero. The JSA will also be appearing the upcoming Black Adam movie and will be seen assisting or fighting him.