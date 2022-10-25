Black Adam Box Office Collection: Dwayne Johnson's film to compete with Ram Setu and Thank God

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLACKADAMMOVIE Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam Box Office Collection: The critics may not have been excited about the Dwyane Johnson-starrer superhero film Black Adam, but fans are showing their support with their wallets at the box-office. Powered by The Rock's stardom and appeal to the family audience, the latest Hollywood film has performed well in India and abroad in the opening weekend. In India, the action film will now be competing for the audience with Bollywood releases Ram Setu and Thank God also running alongside it.

Black Adam extended weekend collections

The Rock's movie Black Adam collected Rs 23 crore in four days, after releasing on October 20 in India. On Monday, due to Diwali celebrations, the latter part of the day saw lesser footfalls. Despite that, the movie is looking to do business of close to Rs 28 crore in five days. Taran Adarsh said in his tweet that despite Diwali festivities, the audience is going and watching the film, which means that it has the chance of doing better business in the coming days.

Black Adam to face competition from Bollywood films

Come Tuesday, Black Adam will be facing competition at the box office from Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar and Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Since both these films are expected to be for the family audience, the task for Black Adam will be uphill.

In the US market, Black Adam won't face much heavyweight competition until Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits the theatres on November 11. Black Adam is centred on a new character unfamiliar to audiences. The weeks ahead will tell the tale of what the public makes of Johnson's anti-hero.

(With IANS inputs)

