Monster Box Office Collection: Another flop for Mohanlal? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MOLLYWOODFILMS Monster movie stars Mohanlal in the lead role

Monster Box Office Collection: Mohanlal starrer Malayalam action film Monster was released in cinema halls on October 21. It was pitted against Nivin Pauly's Padavettu at the box office. While both movies were expected to do good business on the first weekend, paving the way for a decent box office haul post-Diwali, the numbers tell a different story altogether. Surprisingly, both Monster and Padavettu, featuring the industry's most loved stars, have failed to draw the audience to the cinema halls and the business in the domestic market has been very low.

Monster underperforms at box office

While there were huge expectations riding on Monster, the reviews and fan reactions to the film were not very positive. This has dented the film's business and the box office prospects are not looking very positive going forward. As per reports, in the first weekend, the movie's business at the ticket window in Kerala was just Rs 4-5 crore, which is very poor. Seems like Monster is heading to be another flop for Mohanlal. In 2022, Mohanlal's Bro Daddy and 12th Man were direct to OTT releases. Aaraattu was released in cinema halls but was a disaster.

Monster gets massive worldwide release

Meanwhile, Monster got a huge release overseas, especially in the US, UK and Europe. However, the international collections too are not very comforting. Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly's Padavettu, which was released alongside Monster has also done poor numbers in the opening weekend. As per report, Padavettu's first weekend collections stood at a dismal Rs 1.7 crore. It seems like both Monster and Padavettu have been rejected by the fans and will soon be headed to OTT.

Read: Michael Teaser: Sundeep Kishan's beast mode unleashed, Dulquer Salmaan unveils Malayalam version

About Monster film

Monster had triggered huge expectations among the fans of Mohanlal. He is playing the character called 'Lucky Singh'. The film's tagline has also got the attention of audiences and critics as it says "It takes a 'Monster' to destroy a 'Monster'." Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film has cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, music by Deepak Dev and editing by Shameer Muhammad. the movie is directed by Vysakh.

Read: Salaar: Prabhas’ rugged look unveiled on his birthday, fans say 'this is the only hope'

Latest Entertainment News