Avatar Box Office Collection Day 19: The Way Of Water to soon become biggest Hollywood film in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LAZARO45IVE A still from Avatar The Way of Water

Avatar Box Office Collection Day 19: James Cameron's The Way Of Water is heading to beat Avengers Endgame soon. Without any surprises, the film is doing exceptional business at the ticket window in India and is turning out to be a massive success. The box office figures are proof that the hype and craze for the sequel which has been released after 13 years of the original film haven't died down. In fact, it has gained more followers.

Avatar 2 Box Office Report

As per a report in Box Office India, Avatar - The Way Of Water is heading to be the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The film is enjoying a phenomenal third week. The total business of the film in India is a huge sum close to Rs 340 crore nett. "The third week of the film is heading towards business in the 56-58 crore nett range which is a number that no Hollywood film has even got close to in the third week," the reports stated, adding, "The film is looking to smash all records for Hollywood films and chase down the 367 crore nett figure of Avengers Endgame. The film should go on to do around 375 crore nett from here unless the film starts to drop faster now that the holiday period is over."

About Avatar 2

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. 20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

Also read: Jeremy Renner's FIRST photo after accident has big bruises on face, says 'too messed up to type'

Latest Hollywood News