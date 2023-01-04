Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Jeremy Renner's FIRST photo after accident has big bruises on face, says 'too messed up to type'

Jeremy Renner's FIRST photo after accident has big bruises on face, says 'too messed up to type'

Jeremy Renner has shared a health update with his fans. The Hollywood star, best known for Marvel's Hawkeye, posted a selfie from the hospital with a message for fans. Take a look.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2023 6:50 IST
Jeremy Renner
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEREMY RENNER Jeremy Renner in hospital after the accident

Jeremy Renner, star of "Hawkeye," shared a selfie on Instagram showing facial bruising and thanked well-wishers for their "kind words" in his first post since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident. The actor's photo shows him resting in the hospital with a large bruise on his face. He keep[t the caption short but informed his fans across the world that he's doing better.

Renner wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im (sic) too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

On New Year's Day, Jeremy Renner, Hollywood actor and two-time Oscar nominee, suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a weather-related accident in Nevada. He underwent surgery on Monday and is currently in the hospital. Renner's representative released a statement saying that the actor was in the intensive care unit in "critical but stable condition."

Renner's family expressed their gratitude to the medical professionals caring for him and to the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families for their assistance. They also mentioned being overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from Renner's fans.

Renner is best known for his role as Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also the star of the drama series "Mayor of Kingstown," with a second season set to be released in January. In addition, Renner has received two Oscar nominations for his performances in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town."

Related Stories
Marvel star Jeremy Renner shoots with Anil Kapoor for a project in Rajasthan, fans say 'jhakaas'

Marvel star Jeremy Renner shoots with Anil Kapoor for a project in Rajasthan, fans say 'jhakaas'

Jeremy Renner leaves India after filming Rennervations in Alwar, thanks the local crew

Jeremy Renner leaves India after filming Rennervations in Alwar, thanks the local crew

Anil Kapoor, Jeremy Renner engage in funny banter as they continue shooting in India | Watch Video

Anil Kapoor, Jeremy Renner engage in funny banter as they continue shooting in India | Watch Video

Avengers Endgame actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical' condition after snow ploughing accident

Avengers Endgame actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical' condition after snow ploughing accident

Anil Kapoor wishes 'speedy recovery' to 'Rennervations' co-star Jeremy Renner

Anil Kapoor wishes 'speedy recovery' to 'Rennervations' co-star Jeremy Renner

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Renner was the only party involved in the incident, which occurred at around 9 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies coordinated with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for Renner to be transported by air to the hospital.

Also Read: Marvel star Jeremy Renner shoots with Anil Kapoor for a project in Rajasthan

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News