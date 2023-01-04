Jeremy Renner's FIRST photo after accident has big bruises on face, says 'too messed up to type'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEREMY RENNER Jeremy Renner in hospital after the accident

Jeremy Renner, star of "Hawkeye," shared a selfie on Instagram showing facial bruising and thanked well-wishers for their "kind words" in his first post since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident. The actor's photo shows him resting in the hospital with a large bruise on his face. He keep[t the caption short but informed his fans across the world that he's doing better.

Renner wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im (sic) too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

On New Year's Day, Jeremy Renner, Hollywood actor and two-time Oscar nominee, suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a weather-related accident in Nevada. He underwent surgery on Monday and is currently in the hospital. Renner's representative released a statement saying that the actor was in the intensive care unit in "critical but stable condition."

Renner's family expressed their gratitude to the medical professionals caring for him and to the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families for their assistance. They also mentioned being overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from Renner's fans.

Renner is best known for his role as Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also the star of the drama series "Mayor of Kingstown," with a second season set to be released in January. In addition, Renner has received two Oscar nominations for his performances in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town."

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Renner was the only party involved in the incident, which occurred at around 9 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies coordinated with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for Renner to be transported by air to the hospital.

