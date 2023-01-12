Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: The Way of Water slows down with a steady pace in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DAISUGABRAINROT A still from Avatar 2, the sequel to James Cameron's Avatar is titled 'Avatar The Way of Water'

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: The Way of Water is James Cameron's most ambitious project so far. The filmmaker, since its inception, has been aiming to make it the most successful film of all time. The original Avatar, which was released in 2009 also went on to become the highest grossing film in the world. It was in 2019 that Avatar was dethroned by Marvel's blockbuster film Avengers Endgame. However, it seems, the film will take some time to cross Endgame's collection in India.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Report

Avatar 2 is still running in cinemas and as it nears a month of its release, the film has slowed down in India. As per early estimates, trade reports state that the Hollywood magnum opus raked in Rs 2.30 Cr in India, on the 27th day of its release. The film has slowed down but it has managed to maintain a steady pace at the box office.

"The Way of Water" has earned over $1.7 billion and currently ranks as the seventh-highest grossing film ever. With its international box office total over $1.19 billion, the film ranks as the fifth-biggest international release behind only "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic" and "Avengers: Infinity War.

Avatar 2 getting closer to USD 2 bn mark

As 'Avatar: The Way of Water' gets closer to the USD 2 billion-mark at the worldwide box office, filmmaker James Cameron says it's a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with 'Variety' during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes. "I'm not thinking of it in those terms," Cameron said, adding, "I'm thinking of it in the terms of we're going back to theatres around the world. They're even going back to theatres in China where they're having this big Covid surge. We're saying as a society, 'We need this! We need to go to theatres'. Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass."

