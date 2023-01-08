Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: The Way of Water once again picks up over the weekend

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FILMUPDATES A still from James Cameron's film-- Avatar The Way of Water, a sequel to Avatar

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: The Way of Water has once again picked up over the weekend. The collections drop below Rs 5 Cr in the last few days, however, over the weekend, the James Cameron's film registered growth at the ticket window. If reports are to be believed, it is only a matter of days before Avatar 2 will cross the total collection on Avengers: Endgame to become the highest grossing film in India.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Report

As per trade reports, Avatar's sequel, the Way of Water earned over Rs 7 Cr on Saturday. This takes the total collection of the film to Rs 358 Cr. Avengers Endgame has earned Rs 367 Cr in India. Going by the trend, it is only a matter of days and in week 4, James Cameron's directorial will seemingly surpass the total of the Marvel blockbuster.

At the international box office, the sequel has already earned over $1.5 billion worldwide to surpass 'Top: Gun Maverick' as the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Future of Avatar 3 and 4

Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron said that 'Avatar: The Way of Water' will turn the profit it needs in order to get the remainder of his franchise sequels made. The director, who was speaking on this week's episode of 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?,' went viral in November, after telling GQ magazine that the 'The Way of Water' was so expensive to make that it would have to "be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" just to break even," reports Variety.

"It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we'll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can't wiggle out of this and I'm gonna have to do these other sequels," Cameron said.

"I know what I'm going to be doing the next six or seven years." Cameron added about the film turning a profit: "The point is we're going to be okay. I'm sure that we'll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for 'Avatar 3,' which is already in the can - we've already captured and photographed the whole film, so we're in extended post-production to do all that CG magic."

"And then 'Avatar' 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of 4 in the can. We've begun a franchise at this point. We've begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films."

