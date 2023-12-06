Angelina Jolie makes SHOCKING revelations about her divorce with Brad Pitt, leaving Hollywood

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Angelina Jolie speaks about her divorce with Brad Pitt

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie remains in the news regarding her personal life. Some time ago, news of the actress's divorce from Brad Pitt was revealed. Now it is being told that Angelina Jolie is preparing to leave Hollywood. Angelina recently spoke to the media and revealed that she is planning to move out of Los Angeles. One of the reasons given by the actress for leaving LA was her divorce from Brad Pitt and the legal battle regarding her family. 'I would not be an actress today. When I was starting my career, I did not know that I would have to make so much public. I didn't expect so much. Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never really influenced by it. I never considered it that important,' she said,

Angelina has cited her divorce from Brad Pitt as the reason for leaving Hollywood. 'This is part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel independently. Whenever it becomes possible, I will go. I grew up in a place of great turmoil. Hollywood is not a healthy place for me,' said the Marvel actor. Angelina also said that she has no social life. The actress also confirmed that she is not dating anyone at present. He also said that her children are her friends.

Also Read: 'Heartbreaking': Julia Roberts BREAKS silence on ex-boyfriend Matthew Perry's sudden demise

Talking about the personal life of the actress, it is said about Angelina, who started her acting career when she was 16 years old, that she had consumed all kinds of drugs till the age of 20. Angelina herself revealed this and said that her first husband Johnny Lee Miller had helped her rid of her drug addiction.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie met Brad Pitt in 2004 while shooting for Mr. and Mrs Smith. The couple dated for 10 years before getting married in 2014 and decided to get divorced in 2016.

Latest Hollywood News