Is Adele secretly married to Rich Paul? Here's how the popstar sparked wedding rumours

Adele is one of the most popular popstars across the world. The Rolling in the Deep singer is currently dating Rich Paul, an American sports agent and has now sparked marriage rumours. A video is doing rounds on the internet which made fans wonder if Adele and Paul are secretly married.

In the viral video, the songwriter addressed Rich Paul as her husband during her Las Vegas show. The video shows a female fan asking Adele to marry her to which the Grammy winner replied, "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight." The fan further requested, "Can you try?" The singer said, "No, I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone." Fans couldn't keep calm and reacted to the video leading to marriage rumours.

Watch the viral video here:

https://twitter.com/CureBore/status/1703574072544682166

Adele and Rich Paul's love story

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2021 during the promotional tour for her album 30. They were first photographed together at an NBA Basketball game. In December 2022, Adele paused her show in Las Vegas to wish Paul a happy birthday. The video of the same widely circulated on the internet wherein the singer said, "I love you more than life itself. We wish you a happy birthday."

Watch the video here:

Adele and Rich Paul celebrated their first relationship anniversary on May 11, 2022, and shared a series of romantic photos on Instagram. With the pictures, she wrote, "Time files."

Check out the post here:

In August 2023, Adele opened up about having more kids. In a clip from one of her Las Vegas concerts, Adele interacted with a pregnant fan, "I really want to be mum again soon, so I've actually been writing a list. Every time I see a name that I like, I write it down on my phone."

