Sophie Turner, who recently announced divorce from Joe Jonas, SPOTTED kissing co-star Frank Dillane in Spain

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner recently hogged headlines after she announced her divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage. Amid her divorce proceedings with the singer, the actor was spotted kissing her co-star Frank Dillane on the sets of their upcoming show Joan in Spain. The pictures and videos of the same are now circulating on social media.

In the viral clip, Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane can be seen having a fun time in the ocean. Dillane wrapped his arms around Turner and picked her up. The duo further splashed water on each other and laughed. The video ended with the kissing. While Sophie Turner wore a teal swimsuit, Frank Dillane sported a white polo and shorts.

Watch the viral video here:

Recently, Joe Jonas filed a divorce from Tuner. The former couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in May after the Billboard Music Awards and have two children together.

Post their divorce rumours, both Jonas and Turner released statements on their Instagram handles and confirmed the separation. The statement read, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Take a look:

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas first started talking through Instagram direct messages in 2016. They met in the flesh for the first time in October of the same year and announced their engagement after a year.

Also Read: Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness part ways after 27 years of marriage

Latest Hollywood News