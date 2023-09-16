Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness part ways after 27 years of marriage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Actors Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness have separated. The duo, which painted the town red for 27 years, have parted ways. The former couple released a joint statement that stated the same.

In signed statement read, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Hugh Jackman and Deborah Lee have 13 years of age difference, however, they proved that love knows no boundaries. They first met in 1995 while shooting for their Australian TV show Correlli. In an old interview, Jackman called it love at first sight. He also said he knew two weeks into meeting her they were going to be together.

The Logan star did not express his feelings to Lee straight away but invited her for a dinner party. It was at the party that he confessed his love. Soon after the confession, the couple tied the knot in 1996 at a church outside of Melbourne, Australia. Back then, Lee was 40 and Jackman was 27.

The couple then dreamt of starting a family but Lee suffered miscarriages following which they adopted their first child Oscar in 2000. Later in 2005, the couple adopted a baby girl Ava. I love you, Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.

