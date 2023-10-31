'A post won't...' Selena Gomez takes break from social media, fans remind her of UNICEF ambassadorship

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'My heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence,' says Selena Gomez

International pop singer Selena Gomez has finally broken silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict. However, it's not exactly what her fans were expecting. The 31-year-old took to her Instagram and announced that she'll be staying away from social media as she can't anymore see the videos and photos from the Palestine-Israel war. While Selena did condemn the violence against innocent civilians, but her mentioning that 'a social media post can't bring a change' didn't go well with her followers. For the unversed, Selena Gomez has 430 million followers on Instagram.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children, and stop the violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t,” ” Selena wrote via her Instagram Story.

Fans troll Selena Gomez

Selena fans questioned the singer for staying silent on the war for so long and then coming up with this Insta story. They did not only reminded Selena that she's been a UNICEF Ambassador since 2009 but also threatened to boycott her beauty product. "Shame on YOU. You advocate kindness and everything else a lot and when it comes to speaking up about genocide suddenly a post won’t make a difference. You have a MASSIVE influence and you have the power and voice to propagate the right message to MILLIONS of people but you choose not to," a Bluetick user wrote on Instagram.

"Not touching your brand ever again. So disappointed that you support a state that’s committing mass genocide and then build up a whole brand around mental health. Highly hypocritical," wrote another Insta user.

