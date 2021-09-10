5 reasons why Black Widow is the best Avenger

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLACK WIDOW Black Widow

In the first ever movie dedicated to the immensely loved character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans will witness how a simple Natasha Romanoff transformed into the fierce and unstoppable. Fans in India will be able to enjoy the thrilling story of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow essayed by international superstar Scarlett Johansson, as the much-awaited film releases in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar. Packed with high-octane action and thrilling suspense, the Marvel Studios film features Black Widow confronting a dangerous conspiracy from her youth that will compel her to return to action and face her worst enemies from a past she left behind. For all of these reasons and more, here are top 5 facts why Black Widow is the most amazing avenger.

Black Widow doesn’t have superpowers but she’s still a hero

Black Widow is human; she does not possess any superpowers. Her fierce spirit and strength has grown under years of training. She is not as strong as Hulk or Thor, as durable as Captain America and she also does not have the incredible marksmanship that Hawkeye does. Nonetheless, she’s always been pivotal in helping the Avengers save the Earth.

She’s quick-thinking

Black Widow thinks on her feet better than anyone. From keeping Steve Rodgers safe and hidden from the Hydra S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in a new era to trick Steve into not physically taking the hard drive from her in the hospital in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Black Widow has been incredible during such moments that demand quick-thinking and it’s a skill she is definitively better at than anyone else on her team.

Her willingness to sacrifice her own life

Black Widow when presented with the situation in Avengers: Endgame understood it; she knew that it had to be her and chose to sacrifice her own life. She wouldn’t have been able to live with herself if she let him die. Hence, she looked at the bigger picture and made an executive decision that saved her best friend’s life. Owing to the decision she made, Hawkeye had the opportunity to raise his kids and go back to his family.

She coordinated the heroes across the galaxy

When things were at their worst in Avengers: Endgame, someone had to step up and coordinate with the heroes. Natasha became that person as she made a constant effort to keep everyone involved and apprised of what was going on. While Steve Rogers was helping in other ways, Tony Stark was retired and Thor was dealing with his depression, Black Widow remained on the frontline.

Black Widow was always dependable

Lastly, Black Widow is the most reliable Avenger. Tony Stark had a tendency to do what he wanted (like helping to create Ultron), Captain America did not understand the world due to which he was indecisive and Hulk could not be counted on because of his uncertain behaviour and temper. Black Widow was the Avengers’ rock. The stages of grief that each Avenger went through when she died proved that. Natasha was more than just their teammate. She was their big sister. The one you went to for whatever you needed.

The Avengers won’t be the same without her.