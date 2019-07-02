Avengers: Endgame is re-releasing! Here's all you need to know about what's new

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Avengers: Endgame set to re-release in theatres

Avengers: Endgame is the second highest grossing film after James Cameron’s Avatar. Endgame did not have post-credit scenes, which fans eagerly wait for. So, finally Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters on July 28.

In an interview to Screen Rant, the Marvel boss said that the re-release would include a deleted scene, a tribute to late Stan Lee and extra surprises for fans. Endgame which served as the culmination to the whole MCU, which was commenced in 2008 with Iron Man.

The director said, “Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend,"

As per the reports, Avengers: Endgame’s worldwide total till Wednesday is USD 2.743 billion, putting the movie within USD 45 million that is Rs 313 crore of catching Avatar’s USD 2.788 million to become the highest-grossing film till date.

It is reported that the Avengers assemble one more time in order to undo Thanos actions and restore order to the universe. The film contains six minutes of bonus content.

Stan Lee, who is the legend behind creating numerous number of iconic superheroes for Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed away on November 12, 2018, before the release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel fans will now witness clips from the sets of Stan begining from Iron Man along with comments from various directors. Lee's voice will be also heard as he tells his story.

A deleted scene of Mark Ruffalo who plays Hulk is also added by Anthony Russo. The scene could fit as Hulk's introduction as Professor Hulk who is calm and composed as he is approached by Captain America. It is in the frame when Iron Man refuses to team up with Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff for the time travel gizmo.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the continuation after Iron Man dies in Avengers: Endgame and Tom Holland further continue without Tony Stark. Far From Home was teased in the post-credit scene where Nick Fury and Maria Hill are in a Mexican town which has been destroyed. Jake Gyllenhaal commences his MCU journey as Mysterio and warns the two agents about the monster.

Endgame will be re-released in theaters after Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. After Avengers: Endgame wraps as a story and shows Spider-Man coming to terms with Iron Man’s death in the movie. That makes “Endgame” the end of an era for more than just the Marvel Cinematic Universe.