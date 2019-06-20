Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis react to breakup rumours with dose of humour in this video

Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
In the hilarious clip, Ashton Kutcher asks Mila Kunis: "Babe, what's happening? What's going on?"

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 16:39 IST
Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have addressed rumours of their split with a dose of humour. The couple, who got married in 2015 and share two kids -- 4-year-old daughter Wyatt and 2-year-old son Dimitri -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to mock a tabloid's upcoming issue featuring them on the cover and claiming they have called it quits.

Kutcher took to his Instagram page and posted the video along with the caption: "I guess it's over... Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who's counting."

In the hilarious clip, Kutcher asks Kunis: "Babe, what's happening? What's going on?"

I guess it’s over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting.

"It's over between us," Kunis says pointing out a snapshot of the cover of the tabloid with a photo of the couple and the headline "It's Over!"

"It's over between us? Oh my god, what are we going to do?" Kutcher asks, and Kunis responds: "I felt suffocated." "You felt suffocated by me?" Kutcher asks her, adding: "I was just so overbearing, wasn't I?"

Kunis also pointed out how the piece claimed she "took the kids".

(With IANS Inputs)

