'Eloped and got married': Zeenat Aman reveals SHOCKING details about her wedding

Veteran actor and now an internet sensation Zeenat Aman never fails to woo her fans with her Instagram posts. Along with her elegant photos, the star always has a message to share on social media. On Tuesday, she shared some unknown details about her wedding and revealed that she eloped and got married.

Sharing a picture with her son Zahaan Khan and her daughter-in-law, Zeenat Aman said her wedding was a 'discreet affair'. She wrote, "My own wedding to the father of my children was a discreet affair. We eloped, and got married in Singapore in a low key ceremony with just two witnesses. But reserved as I am, I can’t deny the charm and madness of the “big Indian wedding”! The food, the music, the colours, the atmosphere of revelry - it’s infectious."

Speaking of her 'fancy' designer outfits, Aman wrote, "I’ll take this opportunity to let you in on a secret too. Most of the fancy designer outfits that I wear to such occasions are borrowed. The jewellery I have on was loaned to me by Vimal from Argentum. And this powder blue sharara was sent to me by my dear friend Mohini Chabria. It will be drycleaned and returned."

"It will be drycleaned and returned. I’m sharing this because I don’t want young people to feel pressured to buy new outfits or spend beyond their means just because they see celebrities in designer clothes. Whether you borrow, thrift or buy, what matters is that you don’t break your bank, and actually enjoy what you wear. And of course, in my books, comfort is key," she added.

She also mentioned that she had thrown out all her high heels.

Take a look at the post:

