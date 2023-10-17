Allu Arjun strikes his ICONIC Pushpa pose with Kriti Sanon at National Awards | See here

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

The 69th National Film Awards commenced at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. From Alia Bhatt to Waheeda Rehman to Kriti Sanon, the star-studded event remained the talk of the town. In this episode, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun were spotted chit-chatting during the event. For those who have been asleep for a decade, Sanon received a National Award for her performance in Mimi while Arjun bagged the honour for his role in Pushpa.

Video and pictures are doing rounds on the internet wherein both Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun can be seen striking the iconic Pushpa pose as they click selfies. For the event, the Mimi actor opted for a pastel-coloured saree and looked stunning and the Telugu star looked dapper in an ivory suit.

Take a look at the picture here:

Image Source : ANIKriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

In another video shared by Mythri Movie Makers, Allu Arjun can be seen speaking to a media person and striking his iconic pose. He said, "This moment is beyond words. I'm truly humbled and honoured." The production house congratulated the actor on Twitter, now X, and wrote, "NATIONAL AWARD WINNING BEST ACTOR Icon Star @alluarjun shares his excitement ahead of the Presentation Ceremony of '69th National Film Awards."

Watch the video here:

In August, Allu Arjun took to his social media and congratulated all the winners of the 69th National Film Awards. In a tweet, he wrote, "Congratulations dear @aliaa08 I was waiting to see you winning this award. So elated personally for your win. #GangubaiKathiawadi Heartiest congratulations to dear @kritisanon

for an amazing performance as #Mimi. Very deserved. Happy for you dear. Congratulations to the masterful #SanjayLeelaBhansali garu on winning the national award for editing & many more. I was personally so happy to see it win so many awards for this Masterpiece @bhansali_producAlso congrats to our beloved

@preetisheel on winning the national award."

See the tweet here:

