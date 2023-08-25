Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech announce second baby, shares adorable post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech announce second baby

Former star cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed second baby. Yuvraj Singh took to social media to announce important news with an adorable post. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family".

As soon the Yuvraj Singh dropped the post, fans and celebs thronged the comment section with congratulations. Sania Mirza and Harbhajan Singh dropped red heart emojis. Whereas, Richa Chadha wrote, "What's not to love?, God bless". One user wrote, "Best wishes paaji", Another fan commented, "Congratulations May God bless you with lots of happiness and prosperity to you and your family".

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has announced the birth of his baby girl. The couple already have a baby boy and this is their second child. The former Punjab Kings batsman took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his newborn Orion Keech Singh, who was born in January 2022.

