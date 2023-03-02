YouTuber Armaan Malik hits back at singer after he claimed about his name being 'misused': 'Jalna Band Karo..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAAN MALIK YouTuber Armaan Malik vs Singer Armaan Malik

YouTuber Armaan Malik, who enjoys a massive fan following, was recently called out by the singer of the same name, who lost his cool after being confused with the internet sensation who calls himself Armaan Malik in public, even though it's not his real name. For the unversed, the YouTuber is known for having two wives -- Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, both of whom are pregnant. His controversial family image has irked the singer, who feels disgusting seeing his name in the headlines of stories.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Armaan Malik, the singer, tweeted on February 24, asking media outlets to stop referring the Youtuber as Armaan Malik, as his real name is Sandeep. "Stop calling him Armaan Malik in the media. His real name is freakin’ Sandeep!! For god's sake enough with this misuse of my name. Hate waking up and reading articles like this.. and the news makes me even more disgusted," the singer wrote.

Following this, the YouTuber slammed and criticised the singer on his YouTube handle. He claimed he did not steal the singer's name and stated that the name Armaan Malik is not patented, so two people can share the same name. " sabse pehle mai aapko bta data hun mere bhai ki ek hi naam ke karoron log hote hain...shayad aapko lagta ho ki aapka naam sunke mene apna naam rakha ho toh ek baar date of birth bta data hun mai aapko apni, aap mujhse 5 years chote ho...sabse buri baat ye lagi ki koi insaan tweet karta hai and bolta hai ki mujhe iss (Youtuber) insan se ghin aati hai... agar aise hai toh hum (Youtuber) toh aapko (singer) dekhna bhi ni chahenge."

Criticising the singer, Armaan said "Aapki family mein sabh hi Bollywood se hain, tabhi aap jaake singer ban gaye and bahot jaldi famous hogye, toh mene khud mehnat ki hai, tab se mera naam Armaan Malik hai, ye ni tha ki mai aapke gaane sunta tha ya shakal dekhta tha tab mene apna naam Armaan Malik rakha, gaon se rakha hua hai."

While concluding, the YouTuber said, "Ghamand tab karo jab aapne khud kiya ho, likhne se pehle socha kro ki kya bolna chahte ho, ki aapko ghin aati hai humse, humne kya bigaada hai aapka?...kya hum show kar re hain aapke naam se? kya misuse kar rahe hain aapke naam ka? Jalna band karo."

Watch the video here:

Latest Entertainment News