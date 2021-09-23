Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARJUN KAPOOR You shall always be centre of attention: Arjun Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor as she turns 41

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan garnered lots of birthday wishes from friends, family and fans as she turned a year older on Wednesday. However, actor Arjun Kapoor decided to wish Bebo a day later with a beautiful, special post. Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Arjun posted a picture from the sets of his recently released "Bhoot Police". In the picture, Arjun can be seen lovingly stroking Taimur's hair while Saif Ali Khan stands next to him.

Behind the boys, Kareena can be seen sitting, wearing a face mask and a red shawl. Along with the picture, Arjun wrote, "Happy belated birthday Bebo !!! I just wanted an excuse to post this image of Tim, Nawab Saab and Me but we all know even out of focus you shall always be the centre of attention in every frame...Here's to more good times on and off set especially when we make you also do the sequel to 'Bhoot Police' !!!"

To this heartfelt caption, Kareena replied, "Oiiiii so true your caption is...always gonna steal the boys' thunder...love you tons."

Kareena and Arjun shared the screen in the film 'Ki & Ka' (2016), a romantic-comedy that challenged conventional gender roles in a marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor. Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

(With ANI inputs)