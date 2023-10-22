'You make my chaotic life bearable': Raghav Chadha's bday wish for Parineeti is full of love & memories

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been treating fans with various glimpses from their life. Raghav Chadha shared an adorable post for his wife and actress Parineeti Chopra on her birthday. He shared a cute picture of them on social media. Along with the post, Raghav Chadha wrote in the caption, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable. You bring so much joy into my world...On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are... Here's to more laughs, more love and more unforgettable moments together...like these beautiful ones of our first year together...Happy Birthday, Wifey!."

Parineeti Chopra recently tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The wedding ceremony was attended by several popular personalities including Harbhajan Singh, Manish Malhotra, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal among others. However, PeeCee couldn't make it to the wedding nor did her husband Nick Jonas.

The couple shared their wedding photos recently on social media and wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film fared well at the box office and received positive reviews from the audience. Mission Raniganj is based on Jaswant Singh Gill, a brave and diligent mining engineer who rescued 65 trapped miners from the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. Parineeti Chopra has an upcoming project Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic in her kitty.

