'You can’t touch...' Aahana Kumra breaks silence on fan inappropriately touching her at an event

Actress Aahana Kumra has finally addressed the uncomfortable incident where a fan approached her for a photo, leading to an awkward encounter. The incident was caught on video and quickly went viral, showcasing Kumra raising her voice at the fan. Finally addressing the situation, the actress shared her thoughts in detail, offering insight into the incident and her perspective on the matter.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the actress said, "I agreed for a picture but I was like, ‘Sorry, you can’t touch me’. It was kind of weird." She added, "Especially when I am obliging you. I can very politely decline a photo but I am never rude to anybody".

She went on to say that a boundary must be maintained. "Being public figures who have our lives out in open on social media, people think we are so accessible, as they see us almost everyday. Sometimes the lines get blurred. They think that they know us, but we don’t know them. I feel like there has to be a boundary maintained."

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress added, "It kind of threw me off. I’ll be very careful now at an event and I will politely decline any photos because if it’s going to be harassment, I might as well stay away from it."

The actress went on to say that there was no security in place to control such individuals, and she asks for better safety at such events. "There should be bouncers to make sure that these kind of people are not there. It’s very important. When we are being called to any of these events or parties, it’s important that our security is also kept in mind. Although this happened a little later at night, I feel like security is still security. There was nobody actually to cordon these people off. I don’t even know who they were. I had no idea this was even posted online," she signs off.

