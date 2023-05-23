Aditya Singh Rajput's last message to Sweety Walia revealed; Actress devastated by tragic news

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYASINGHRAJPUT Aditya Singh Rajput's last message to friend revealed

Television actor Aditya Singh Rajput's untimely death has sent shockwaves through the industry. He was found dead in the bathroom of his Andheri home on May 22. His body was discovered by his friend in his apartment, who, along with the watchman, rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Numerous celebrities have expressed their sorrow and grief in the wake of his passing. Now, his close friend Sweety Walia has shared his last message to her.

Sweety Walia described their bond and told Aaj Tak, "My friendship with Aditya is very deep. He was such a cheerful boy, he used to give a lot of respect to those who were older than him. The news of his death has left me broken. I got his message a few days back. I got an injury and he had been sending me voice messages. No one says that you are hurt, you will be fine. His last message was, Come home soon.. I will feed you Maggi".

She further said, "I still hope this news is false. I came to know about this an hour ago and couldn't believe it. He lived alone in Mumbai. He was an animal lover and had adopted a seven month old puppy some time ago. Don't know what will happen to his dog now."

For the unversed, Aditya Singh Rajput' was an actor, model, and photographer. He hailed from Delhi and started off as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was a part of around 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

Also read: RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

Also read: Zeenat Aman on working with Amitabh Bachchan: 'We were both punctilious and punctual'

Latest Entertainment News