World Environment Day 2021: Bollywood celebrities encourage to restore the ecosystem

Saturday, June 05, 2021
     
India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2021 8:46 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@DEESPEAK, @4331SUBHASH

On World Environment Day 2021, Bollywood celebrities including Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma, Akahsya Kumar, Kartik aaryan and others took to social media to remind us of our responsibility to do our bit to preserve the environment. This year's theme is 'Ecosystem Restoration.' The focus is on resetting relations with nature. Celebrities through their social media posts encourage citizens to restore the environment and think about the ecosystem's health as well as theirs' during this Covid pandemic.

  • Jun 05, 2021 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Dia Mirza urges to take a pledge on World Environment day 2021

    Bollywood actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza urges people to take a pledge to "REIMAGINE, RECREATE, & RESTORE our beautiful earth" on the World Environment day 2021.

