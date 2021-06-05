World Environment Day 2021: Bollywood celebrities encourage to restore the ecosystem

Image Source : TWITTER/@DEESPEAK, @4331SUBHASH Bollywood celebrities encourage to restore the ecosystem

On World Environment Day 2021, Bollywood celebrities including Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma, Akahsya Kumar, Kartik aaryan and others took to social media to remind us of our responsibility to do our bit to preserve the environment. This year's theme is 'Ecosystem Restoration.' The focus is on resetting relations with nature. Celebrities through their social media posts encourage citizens to restore the environment and think about the ecosystem's health as well as theirs' during this Covid pandemic.