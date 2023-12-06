Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Here's why Bobby Deol walked out of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is engrossed in enjoying the success of his latest release Animal. The film is doing wonders at the box office and Ranbir and Bobby both are being hailed for their performances in the film. However, currently, Deol's statement on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has left netizens speechless. In the interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby has revealed that he had to walk out of the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer midway. However, the reason behind this will leave you speechless.

"When I was watching the film, I did not know the story. And I was unaware that my dad's character dies in the film, Hence, I couldn't see the film. I was at Karan Johar's trial and I couldn't stop crying because my father somehow. Sorry, but I just couldn't handle it and I left and won't see the ending of the film," revealed Bobby Deol. Deol further added that that's how the family is. "we love each other. We are a very connected family. I know he is playing a part but still. When I did Animal, my mum couldn't handle the death scene," said Deol.

For the unversed, Veteran actor Dharmendra plays the amnesiac and wheelchair-bound man character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. In the film, Dharmendra's character dies shortly in the second half.

Animal Box Office collection

On the Animal front, the movie is having a monstrous run at the world box office. Other than Bobby Del, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, Animal movie is on a winning run at the box office even after its first weekend. On Tuesday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial managed to stay stable at the box office despite being non-holiday. As per Sacnilk.com, Animal collected Rs 35.97 crore, taking the total collection for its Hindi version in India to Rs 252.61 crore. Apart from the Hindi version, the film's Telugu version is also performing well at the box office and has earned its producers Rs 29.79 crore in just five days of its theatrical release.

