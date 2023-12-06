Jamal Kudu: Bobby Deol's viral entry song from Animal is here | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Jamal Kudu: Bobby Deol's viral entry song from Animal

While Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is successfully reigning at the box office, Bobby Deol's entry song from the movie has gone viral on social media. In the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Bobby’s character Abrar enters dancing to a traditional Iranian song Jamal Kudu. Fans have loved this song so much that they made it a reel trend. Following this, T-Series released the song on their YouTube.

In just four days of its release, millions of reels for Jamal Kudu have been made on Instagram. Netizens have been gushing over it and how. The song has not just left the general public smitten, it has also left entities like Marvel India, Mumbai Indians, and others obsessed and inclined to create a reel on it on their official pages. With Bobby’s entry on Jamal Kudu becoming a sensation and being much loved for his impactful performance in the film, the fans are fondly calling him Lord Bobby for the stellar performance he has given in the film.

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is on a winning run at the box office even after its first weekend. On Tuesday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial managed to stay stable at the box office despite being non-holiday. As per Sacnilk.com, Animal collected Rs 35.97 crore, taking the total collection for its Hindi version in India to Rs 252.61 crore. Apart from the Hindi version, the film's Telugu version is also performing well at the box office and has earned its producers Rs 29.79 crore in just five days of its theatrical release.

The film opened to a massive Rs 54.75 crore on December 1, despite being released in cinemas alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Trade analysts are predicting a good business throughout the weekdays and the numbers are expected to pick up again from Friday onwards since no big theatrical releases are on the cards.

