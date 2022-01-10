'When you get married to Katrina Kaif..': Fans share POV as Vicky Kaushal grooves on ‘Rowdy Baby’ in new video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL 'When you get married to Katrina Kaif': Fans share POV as Vicky Kaushal grooves on Rowdy Baby

Bollywood actor Vicky Kushal seems to be on cloud nine after marrying the love of his life, Katrina Kaif. The actor on Monday(January 10) treated his fans and followers with yet another video of himself. In the video, Vicky can be seen dancing to Maari 2 song Rowdy Baby. Vicky wooed them with his sexy moves in the video. "What Monday blues? #setlife #bestlife," he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Fans were quick to respond to Vicky's video and dropped some hilarious comments. One of them wrote, "Pov: when you get married to Katrina Kaif." Another fan asked if Katrina recorded the video, writing, "Bhabhi video bna rahi hai kya??" One of the users wrote, "Katrina se shadi hone k baad aise heen aadmi jhumta hai."

Vicky and Katrina on Sunday celebrated a month of their wedding. Sharing a picture from their Sangeet ceremony, Vicky wrote, "Forever to go!".

On the other hand, Katrina also shared a beautiful picture of the couple and captioned it, "Happppyyyyy one month my (red heart emoji)."

Vicky took to the comments section and replied, "Happy Happy my (heart emoticon)." Friends from the film industry also reacted to this love-filled post in the comments section. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple. we love you." Dia Mirza chimed in with, "Awwww," and heart emoticons. Katrina's wedding stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania added, "May every month bring more love! Ps: can’t believe it’s only been a month!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' have postponed the film's Delhi shooting schedule in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.