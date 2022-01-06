Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISABELLE KAIF Family goals! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny video call Isabelle to wish her happy birthday; see pic

Highlights Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif turned a year older today

Entire family met on video call to wish her

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied knot in a dreamy wedding on Dec 9, 2021

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif celebrated her birthday on Thursday (January 6). To mark her day special, the entire Kaushal and Kaif clan got together on a video call. Katrina Kaif was seen smiling her heart out along with brother-in-law Sunny and husband Vicky Kaushal during the virtual meet. Sharing a screengrab on her Instagram stories, Katrina wished Isabelle with a cute note which read, "Happy happy happiest Isabelle Kaif - this is the year that will shower all the love, light and happiness on u."

Take a look:

Indeed, the picture is sure to give all of us family goals. The video call was also joined by some of Isabelle’s close friends.

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable snap of Isabelle and wrote, "Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today (sic)." The Sardar Udham actor also added a hug, a heart and a cake emoji with Isabelle's pic.

Ever since Katrina and Vicky got married their fans have been going gaga over their pictures and videos on social media. Fans recently got to see the perfect devar-bhabhi equation between Katrina Kaif and Sunny Kaushal after the former left a witty comment on the latter's recent social media picture.

Sunny Kaushal shared a picture of himself from one of VicKat's wedding functions. Sharing the snap, he wrote, "Pose like a king, dress like a warrior..." While the post received more than two lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrity followers; what grabbed much attention was Katrina's comment that read, "Vibe hai Vibe hai." Matching the equation, Sunny commented, "isiliye toh hype hai hype hai..."

Meanwhile, this wasn't the first time that fans got to see the bonding between Katrina and Sunny. A day after the official pictures from the wedding ceremony were out, Sunny welcomed his 'Parjai ji' into his family by writing, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple," adding a string of heart emoticons to it.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and families.

