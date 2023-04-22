Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE When Salman Khan told Rajat Sharma 'You are a tiger"

On completion of 40 years of Dainik Bhaskar's Indore edition, the host of the country's most popular show Aap Ki Adalat, and India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma was in the city on Saturday to grace the event. Rajat Sharma was in the 'people's court' in Indore, the cleanest city in the country. Rajat Sharma left the audience wanting for more with his witty answers in his own immaculate way.

The first question asked by the people of Indore to Rajat Sharma was about Salman Khan. He was asked that even the biggest celebrities get nervous standing in front of him, so was Salman Khan nervous when he interviewed him or was he nervous to ask questions to the Bollywood superstar.

Addressing the public in his familiar style, Rajat Sharma said, "I know that you all know what is Salman's connection with Indore and Salman also keeps saying that he likes Indore the most." He further revealed that "it was very difficult to bring Salman Khan in Aap Ki Adalat. In the first 10 years of India TV, there was a tussle between us and Salman. Whenever we used to show any news related to Bollywood, Salman Khan used to criticize us. They used to take my name too. But we wanted him to be our guest."

He added that even Shatrughan Sinha asked him to call Salman Khan in Aap Ki Adalat during the film Dabangg. "We called Salman in the show. Initially, he was hostile. Significantly, in those days Salman was facing trial in the Black Buck case, as well as in the Land Cruiser accident. Salman Khan was involved in all kinds of controversies, including the Aishwarya Rai controversy as well as his relationship with Katrina," Rajat Sharma informed.

Revealing details about how Salman Khan talked on these issues with him, Rajat Sharma explained, "He talked about the black bug case for the first time, talked about the car accident in detail, I felt he was opening up so I slowly asked about Aishwarya, he replied in detail. When asked about Katrina Kaif, he answered shortly and asked are you taking my class. I said no, I want to ask about such things in your life that the public is getting to know for the first time."

Rajat Sharma revealed that after answering his direct questions for a long time, Salman Khan suddenly came out of the dock and asked him to open his shirt and started doing push-ups. The India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief said, "He thought that I would fall after three-four push-ups but when it reached to 15-16, Salman said that you are very strong."

Responding to a question related to Salman Khan in Indore, Rajat Ji said, "Aap Ki Adalat, this show on Salman Khan was one of the most super hit shows in the initial days."

Rajat Sharma also narrated the story and reaction of Salman Khan after the episode in which he featured became popular all over the world. He said, "It was Aamir Khan's nephew's wedding reception, I was standing with Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff when I saw Salman Khan coming towards me. I felt that Salman may be upset with the episode and might say something to me so I walked towards Anupam Kher. I saw him again coming towards me. I didn't know what was his reaction toward the program, or if he was angry. Then Ritu ji went to him and convinced me that there is nothing like that, then Salman reached me said in my ear 'sir, you have done wonders, you are a tiger'."

Talking about the personality of Salman Khan, Rajat Sharma said, "Salman is one of my good friends today, whatever the world may say about him. When you see someone from afar, you always find problems but the closer you go, you feel that the person is good. When I used to see Salman from a distance, I used to see many shortcomings, but now that I know him personally, he has proven to be good."

Salman Khan first appeared on Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat in 2019. He opened up about the Black Buck case as well as the Land Cruiser accident. He also talked about his relationship with Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.

