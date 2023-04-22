Rajat Sharma reveals secrets of the success of Aap Ki Adalat at Dainik Bhaskar's Indore event

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajat Sharma at Dainik Bhaskar's Indore event

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Saturday attended Bhaskar Utsav program organized in Indore. Veteran journalist Rajat Sharma received a rousing welcome as he attended a special session on his popular show, 'Aap Ki Adalat' which was held at INCAI Auditorium, Indore.

During the programme, Rajat Sharma answered questions from the audience and also shared funny incidents associated with India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. "Many many congratulations to you people of Indore for bringing this city onto the international map. I want to express my gratitude to my friend Bharat Agarwal. He invited me here and I got a chance to participate in Bhaskar's 40 years celebrations." Rajat Sharma was in the 'people's court' in Indore, the cleanest city in the country.

ALSO READ | Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma reveals what 'AMUSING' happened during shoot of Lalu Yadav's episode

Talking about his fondness for one of India's oldest dailies, Rajat Sharma said, "Bhaskar is my favourite newspaper, my morning starts with Bhaskar. Bhaskar is a different kind of newspaper. It has its own credibility and it has different colours. Many congratulations to all those who run Bhaskar and those who made it." Image Source : INDIA TVThe auditorium was packed with Rajat Sharma's fan

Referring to the country's popular TV program 'Aap Ki Adalat', Rajat Sharma said, "Whatever I am today, is because Aap Ki Adalat. I have learnt a lot from 30 years of the show. Every mighty legend who comes to 'Aap Ki Adalat' leaves behind a story on the show. Today I am in the public court of Indore. I will speak the truth and I will say it honestly."

Rajat Sharma shared some behind-the-scene stories from the show. He also shared anecdotes from the show's episodes featuring celebs from different fields like Kapil Dev, Salman Khan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Baba Ramdev, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Imran Khan and others.

Latest India News