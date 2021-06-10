Image Source : FILE IMAGE When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that mother Babita had raised her & Karisma 'single-handedly'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she and her sister, Karisma Kapoor were brought up ‘single-handedly’ by their mother, Babita Kapoor. Bebo said that the Kapoor sister did not see their father, Randhir Kapoor often while growing up. She added that they did not receive any financial assistance from the Kapoor family. For those unversed, Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971, after the release of his debut film Kal Aaj Aur Kal, in which they worked together. Later in 1988, Randhir moved out of their home to go live with his parents.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror about their financial condition before Karisma entered the film industry, Kareena said, "Mum was always doing something, she single-handedly brought us up. She has a real estate business apart from other small businesses. It was tough. Though my father is also an important factor in my life."

"We were left alone to fend for ourselves. But now we see more of our father, though we did not see him often in our initial years. We are a family now," she added.

Although Randhir and Babita have been separated for decades, they never got a divorce.

Recently, Randhir said that he will be selling his ancestral home in the Chembur area of Mumbai to move closer to Babita, Kareena and Karisma. Reportedly, he has even bought a place in Bandra which is near Mount Mary's church to be closer to his wife and daughters. According to TOI, Randhir's new Bandra house would have been ready by now had the COVID-19 cases not surged.

Confirming that he is selling his Chembur house, Randhir said, "My parents had told me that I can stay in this (Chembur) home for as long as I want, but the day I decide to sell it, I will have to share the sale proceeds with my siblings Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu, and Rima. That's fine as I have done well for myself in my career and also invested well".

