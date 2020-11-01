When Irrfan Khan saw his son Babil performing on stage for the first time

Image Source : INSTAGARAM/@BABIL.I.K Babil performing on stage for the first time

The elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan keeps paying tributes and posting about his father on social media just like Irrfan’s fans. Recently, he shared a throwback photo from the day when Irrfan saw him performing on the stage for the first time.

In the picture Babil is seen acting while his father Irrfan is probably discussing something. Babil captioned the image saying, "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage."

As soon as Babil shared the picture, comments started pouring in from fans and well-wishers. "Miss him," a fan commented. "Thank you for keeping him alive," another one wrote. Apart from this, Babil recently Babil remembered the iconic actor on his sixth-month death anniversary. He shared a picture with his father and captioned the pic saying, "2 man squad".

After coming across his post, fans called the father-son duo 'Musafa and Simba'. Actress Mahii Vij also commented on the post and said, "All heart and soul."

A few days ago, Babil had taken to Instagram to share another throwback video that sees his parents walking hand in hand while singing a romantic Lata Mangeshkar song 'Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chalega.' At a point in the video both Sutapa and Irrfan are seen discussing if the correct lyrics of the song have "Mera Saaya or Tera Saaya."

"Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(," Babil wrote in the caption as he got emotional while dropping his mother at the airport.

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling colon cancer for months.

With inputs from IANS.

